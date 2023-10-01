The FNV trade union is calling on employees in the timber industry to partially stop work for a certain period of time in the coming week. In this way, the union wants to emphasize its demands for a new collective agreement. The first work stoppages are scheduled for Monday at several Jongeneel and PontMeyer stores in Den Bosch, Eindhoven, Oss, and Tilburg.

Morgenochtend komen onze leden in de houthandel in actie voor een goede, nieuwe cao. Bij Jongeneel en PontMeyer in Noord-Brabant. De kop is er af. Het is menens! #FNVBouwenenWonen #NLverdientBeter https://t.co/CXX89WGuNm — FNV (@FNV) October 1, 2023

"In the coming period, there will be actions in many other places in the country," FNV action coordinator Dennis Vereggen immediately announced. "And this until our justified collective agreement demands are met."

Earlier, the union issued an ultimatum to the employers' association VVNH, which was rejected. "From now on, we will show the VVNH that our members mean business. We will start with several timber trading companies in North Brabant," Vereggen said. Among other things, he is demanding a structural wage increase of 10 percent on average for all employees.

However, it is not yet clear how many people will participate in the actions. According to the FNV, about 6,000 people work in the timber trade. Overall, about 220 wholesale companies are affiliated with the Royal Association of Dutch Timber Companies (VVNH). The organization could not be reached for comment on Sunday.