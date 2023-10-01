About 55,000 interested home seekers participated in the Open House Day on Saturday. This was announced by the real estate agency NVM. A total of about 9,000 participating houses could be visited between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. without making an appointment.

The Open House Day takes place twice a year. In the April edition, about 13,600 houses for sale participated. This was significantly more than the previous event. More than 66,000 visitors attended in April, 11,000 more than last time.

According to NVM, there were fewer homes to visit this time than in April because the housing market is tighter now than it was six months ago. "However, the range is very diverse and well distributed across the country," said Chris van Zantwijk of the real estate agency.

Asking prices ranged from €135,000 to €3,650,000. With peak values of more than 50 consumers per home, it was a very successful day, according to NVM.

Prices on the tight housing market began to fall last summer. That made it a little less difficult to buy a home, especially for first-time buyers. Last summer, based on NVM figures, De Hypotheekshop reported that home prices were stabilizing. This could be due to the tight market combined with increased buyer confidence in the market. In the meantime, house prices are rising slightly again, despite rising mortgage rates.

Research by the NVM found that 35% of participating homes sold four weeks later last autumn. Of the homes that did not participate, 29% sold in the same period, the real estate association wrote on its website.

The next NVM Open House Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, 2024.