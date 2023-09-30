Home sellers will open their doors to potential buyers on Saturday during Open House Day. This is likely to attract tens of thousands of visitors. However, the NVM real estate agents association cannot yet say how many visitors are expected this time or how many houses will be open. According to the real estate website Funda, more than 9,000 homes are participating. NVM reports that registrations can still be received.

Prices in the tight housing market began to fall last summer. This made it a little less difficult to buy a home, especially for first-time buyers. Last summer, De Hypotheekshop reported, based on figures from the NVM, that home prices were stabilizing. This could be due to the tight market combined with increased buyer confidence in the market. Meanwhile, home prices are rising slightly again, despite rising mortgage rates.

The NVM holds the open house twice a year. In the April edition, some 13,600 homes for sale participated. That was significantly more than in the previous edition. More than 66,000 visitors attended in April, 11,000 more than last time.

Research by the NVM found that 35% of participating homes sold four weeks later last autumn. Of the homes that did not participate, 29% sold in the same period, the real estate association wrote on its website.

Interested home seekers can visit as many homes as they want between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the open house. They do not need to make an appointment for this.