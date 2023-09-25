Very few new HIV infections were reported in Amsterdam last year. Based on figures from Aidsfonds-Soa Aids Nederland, as reported by NOS on Monday, it is estimated that in 2022, only nine people contracted HIV, in contrast to 66 infections in 2021.

Mark Vermeulen, the foundation director, called the decline "a historic moment." Since 2010, Amsterdam has seen a 95 percent decrease in new HIV infections. The city has already met the UN's 2030 goals for combating AIDS.

The HIV prevention drug PrEP, is gaining widespread acceptance in Amsterdam. It is a pill with anti-retroviral drugs that can prevent HIV infection. The pill is meant for people who do not have HIV but are at increased risk of becoming infected.

This year, the municipality of Amsterdam allocated additional funds to increase the drug's accessibility. Medications are also available to maintain the health of those infected and prevent the virus's transmission.

"Amsterdam shows that it is possible to stop HIV and AIDS,” remarked Vermeulen. He attributed this significant decline to the collaborative efforts of diverse organizations, scientists, doctors, and HIV-affected individuals.

While a consistent decline in HIV infections is observed across the Netherlands, national figures for the past year will be disclosed in the coming months. These are also anticipated to showcase a decline.

However, the situation in the Netherlands paints a starkly different picture compared to global trends. Over forty countries reported an uptick in HIV cases last year. A minimum of 630,000 individuals succumbed to AIDS-related complications globally.