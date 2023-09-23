Many Dutch businesses and organizations are receiving more complaints about sexual harassment, racism, exploitation, humiliation, and bullying in the workplace, according to an annual study by the consultancy firm Berenschot.

The researchers surveyed over 2,000 human resources managers at Dutch companies and organizations. Ten percent said that they’ve received more complaints of transgressive behavior. Almost a quarter (24 percent) noticed a greater demand for confidential counselors.

That does not necessarily mean that there is more undesirable behavior in the workplace, the researchers said. “We can conclude that there is increasing attention to this subject. And that also means that more victims dare to speak out.”

Despite this, 13 percent of HR managers said that their companies or organizations don’t always take transgressive behavior seriously. And 22 percent of businesses and organizations don’t actively work on creating an open and safe working environment.