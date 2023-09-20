PSV were given a harsh reality check in their return to the Champions League on Wednesday evening as they were defeated 4-0 by Arsenal in London. Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, and Martin Odegaard scored the goals for the Gunners.

Peter Bosz decided to start the match with Noa Lang on the wing despite the hamstring injury that the 24-year-old picked up in the victory over NEC Nijmegen at the weekend. This was the Eindhovenaren’s first match in the Champions League since the 2018-19 season. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta chose Spanish goalkeeper David Raya over Aaron Ramsdale for the second week in a row.

It was a big occasion for Arsenal as the London side played their first match in the Champions League for seven years. The capacity crowd at the Emirates Stadium did not need to wait long to celebrate as they took the lead after seven minutes. Martin Odegaard was given too much space on the edge of the area as the Norwegian shot towards goal. PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez pushed it towards Bukayo Saka, who volleyed it into the far corner.

It was 2-0 after 19 minutes played. A quick counterattack was finished by the Belgian winger Leandro Trossard, who smashed it into the bottom corner to score his second goal in two matches, having already scored the winner against Everton last weekend in the Premier League.

The goals seemed to be getting easier for Arsenal as they made it 3-0 in the 38th minute. A long ball by Gabriel found Trossard, whose chip to the far post was controlled and then smashed into the far corner by Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus had a chance to add to his goal tally in the 62nd minute, but he put his attempt narrowly wide.

Arteta’s side showed the quality difference between the two sides, especially in finishing. This time, Odegaard hit a shot from outside the area straight into the far corner, leaving Benitez with no chance.

PSV face relegation candidates Almere on Saturday in the Eredivisie. They are currently top of the league, having won all four matches this season. Arsenal faces arch-rivals Tottenham on Sunday in the North London Derby.

The other match in this group was a draw between Sevilla and Lens. PSV face Sevilla on the 3rd of October at home while Arsenal travel to Lens.