The police arrested a 23-year-old man from Oss in Heesch on Monday evening after finding him in a car with an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Rotterdam this weekend. The girl is in good health and reunited with her family, the police said.

The girl’s parents reported her missing on Sunday morning when they discovered she was not home. The police immediately shared the girl’s photo on social media, hoping for information about her whereabouts, and started looking for her.

“The investigation team was able to map out where the girl might have been. Thanks to camera images, the suspect was identified: a 23-year-old man from Oss,” the police said.

The police immediately responded to the man’s home but found no one there. They found his car in a parking lot in Heesch a short time later, at around 9:00 p.m. on Monday. “The girl was in the car with the man,” the police said.

Officers took the girl to a police station. “She was in good health, and officers were able to call her parents with the good news that their daughter had been found,” the police said.

The police arrested the man on suspicion of abduction from parental authority. He is in custody for questioning.