Photographer David van Dam has won the PrinsjesFotoprijs 2023, the prize for the best political photo of the past parliamentary year. His photo shows an exhausted-looking State Secretary Eric van der Burg of Justice and Security during the asylum crisis consultations at the Ministry of General Affairs.

Eerste Kamer president Jan Anthonie Bruijn awarded the prize - a certificate and 2,500 euros - to Van Dam in the plenary hall of the Dutch Senate on Thursday. This year was the tenth edition of the prize.

The other nonimees for the PrinsjesFotoprijs for this year were Bart Maat and Remko de Waal. Maat’s photo featured Mark Rutte in a group hug with VVD parliamentarians after he announced he wouldn’t be up for re-election as Prime Minister. De Waal’s photo showed Sjaak van der Tak of the farmers’ organization LTO leaving Villa Ocknburgh after a consultation on the agricultural agreement.

The best political photo prize is part of the Prinsjesfestival that takes place around Budget Day every year.