The province of Gelderland has made 6 million euros available to help farmers innovate their farms. This pot will probably be exhausted soon, admits Harold Zoet (BBB), Gelderland's deputy for agriculture and nitrogen, at the start of the new political year.

Farmers can apply to the province for subsidies if, for example, they want to modernize their barns so that they emit less nitrogen. Gelderland has 2 million euros each available for renovating, relocating, and closing down farms. That's a small amount compared to the billions Gelderland says it needs from the government.

However, it is unclear how much money will come from The Hague to Gelderland for the transition of the rural area. The provinces are working on proposals for this transition at the request of the government. For example, to protect nature, less nitrogen must be emitted. Farms are usually large emitters of nitrogen. In Gelderland, there are 1,800 of the 3,000 so-called top emitters, farms that emit relatively large amounts of nitrogen near a vulnerable nature area.

Gelderland wants 10 billion euros for the transition to agriculture that puts less strain on nature. But this money does not seem to be available. In total, the provinces want more than 58 billion euros. But outgoing Nature and Nitrogen Policy Minister Christianne van der Wal is only providing 24.3 billion. "I don't know now whether I will get 2 billion, 4 billion, or 6 billion," Zoet said. So the extent to which Gelderland will have to revise its plans downward is also impossible to say. Van der Wal announced this week that she will hold talks with the provinces.

Despite the uncertainty, Gelderland continues to work on the plans. For example, organizations from the agricultural sector and also nature organizations are in talks. In doing so, the Gelderland board wants to focus on innovations for farmers who want to continue.

Due to the collapse of the Cabinet, it is also not entirely certain when the schemes for innovation will be opened by the government Therefore, Zoet cannot now "go to the farmers with a menu and start the conversation." Still, he prefers to turn it around. It's a luxury to have funds lying around in Gelderland to at least make a start. "So we can already do something while we wait for the national arrangements," he said.

The 6 million euros must still be allocated by the Provincial Council. The provinces will discuss this later this month.