The first group of Leopard 1 tanks that the Dutch, German, and Danish militaries committed to delivering to Ukraine have arrived in the Eastern European country. A total of ten of the tanks arrived as part of a pledge of roughly 100 Leopard 1 tanks in total.

"Trainings take place in Germany, where Danish tank instructors are collaborating with the German military to train crews and donate the tanks to Ukraine," the Danish military said in an update on Friday afternoon. The ten tanks now in Ukraine "can become part of the offensive that the Ukrainans are continuing," the Danish military said.

"And more are on the way. An additional ten tanks have thus been delivered from the factory." Ammunition and parts needed to keep the tanks operational were also being supplied to the Ukrainians.

The tanks were purchased by the three countries directly from the German supplier where they have been stored. The tanks were pledged in February, with preparations started soon after to make the tanks ready for battle.

Those helping to train the Ukrainians include Danish civilians who previously worked in the Armed Forces, "but have chosen to take leave from their civilian jobs to return to the Armed Forces and help educate the Ukrainians."

Denmark and the Netherlands also promised earlier to donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. These are far more modern, advanced, and expensive. They will likely reach Ukraine next year.