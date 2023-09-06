The Amsterdam public transport company GVB unveiled its 2024 Transport Plan on Tuesday. Despite initial plans that revealed major changes in the number of trams, buses, and metros running, the final plan shows that only a few routes will be shortened or relocated.

The new plan will be effective from 8 December 2023 until 21 July 2024. Initially, the draft plan envisioned cutting or significantly shortening several tram, bus, and metro lines. Travelers would then have to transfer more frequently and would need to account for longer travel times. The changes were attributed to financial strains due to reduced occupancy and higher costs.

Thanks to additional funding from the municipality and a rise in passenger numbers, the final changes to the transport network are "much less impactful" for travelers than what was previously expected, the company stated.

Nevertheless, some changes to the bus and tram lines were inevitable as the GVB still struggles with staff shortages. “Unfortunately, for now, it is necessary to adapt the services offered to travelers to the staff available,” the company remarked.

The company also cited the new speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour on most city's roadways, effective December 8, as a reason for these changes, particularly concerning buses. This speed limit means slower bus services and requires the deployment of additional staff and equipment to "maintain frequencies."

Specific changes include the discontinuation of bus line 24 to the Central Station and route 14 to Flevopark. Bus lines 41, 65, and 43 will undergo changes as well. More details about the changes can be found here.

The Metro 52 line will increase its frequency to ten trips per hour, up from eight. This change is a response to the construction works on Prins Hendrikkade, which will restrict buses from using the Ijtunnel to drive to Central Station until summer 2024. As a consequence, many travelers will have to opt for the Metro 52 line to reach the city center.