The PvdA/GroenLinks alliance presented on Tuesday its program for the 2023 parliamentary election. The program, titled Together for a Hopeful Future (“Samen voor een hoopvolle toekomst”), notably includes a 16 euros minimum wage and a tax on wealth above 1 million euros.

The Dutch Labor party, PvdA, and left-wing Green party, GroenLinks, will take part in the 2023 parliamentary election in November as one faction and will be led by former EU commissioner Frans Timmermans.

Verschillen overbruggen, de uitdagingen waar we voor staan aanpakken, en toewerken naar een sociaal en groen Nederland.



Samen gaan we voor een hoopvolle toekomst! ❤️💚



Lees hier ons verkiezingsprogramma:https://t.co/t9enmJJwwg pic.twitter.com/WKRuUXcAwO — GroenLinks (@groenlinks) September 5, 2023

The PvdA/GL alliance wants more investments to revive local amenities that have been cut back in many regions over the past years. "Libraries, bus lines, and community centers" are among the examples mentioned by the left-wing bloc in their election program. They also want the government to become more visible and accessible to citizens.

The alliance is considering increasing the number of community police officers and neighborhood teams to give the government a more recognizable and trusted presence in communities. Moreover, they want to partially reverse the complete digitalization of many government services, proposing that for every digital service desk, there should be a "fully-fledged non-digital alternative" available.

"It's high time we get things back on track together," said lead candidate Frans Timmermans. He said he wants to build a society where "every resident of the Netherlands can feel at home." In this effort, the parties believe it is vital that the government restores its trust in citizens, particularly concerning social security.

Het is tijd om samen de boel weer op de rails zetten.



Met ons verkiezingsprogramma laten we zien dat we weer een land kunnen worden waar we trots op zijn. Dat we verschillen overbruggen, uitdagingen waar we voor staan aanpakken en toewerken naar een sociaal en groen Nederland. pic.twitter.com/tqlCf7nfDj — Frans Timmermans (@TimmermansEU) September 5, 2023

"A hopeful future for the Netherlands means not letting anyone down. Everyone must have access to a good home, good healthcare and a job from which to make ends meet," the program reads. According to the left-wing alliance, the current Participation Act (Participatiewet), which guarantees a minimum income for everyone who is living legally in the Netherlands and who has insufficient means to maintain themselves, should be replaced by a new Social Security Act (Bestaanszekerheidswet).

They plan to increase the minimum wage to 16 euros per hour, compared to 11.75 euros from the age of 21 currently, and raise salaries in the public sector. Workers will receive greater protection against illness and bad luck benefits, and will always build up a pension. The labor tax will decrease, while millionaires and large companies will face higher taxes on wealth.

In their plans, the GroenLinks-PvdA intends to establish a new Housing Construction Fund (Woningbouwfonds) to quickly increase the availability of affordable rental and purchase homes. A maximum rent based on a points system will be implemented for all rental properties, including those in the free sector. If landlords do not take measures to make poorly insulated rental properties more sustainable, tenants will be entitled to a discount.

To fight the effects of climate change, GroenLinks-PvdA plans to introduce a climate ticket to encourage more people to use trains or buses. This would allow anyone to travel without limits during off-peak hours on public transport for 49 euros per month.

Childcare will become a basic public service. Market forces in healthcare will be reduced, including a ban on profit distributions in this sector.

The PvdA/GL alliance has not yet disclosed the amounts of money associated with the proposed investments. The exact figures will become clear only after an analysis of all financial and economic effects by the Central Planning Bureau (CPB). Before that happens, members of GroenLinks and PvdA will have the opportunity to suggest changes to the draft program.