The municipality of Woerden in the province of Utrecht removed a nest of European hornets along a bike path on Wednesday despite initially refusing to do it because the hornets are a protected species.

De gemeente Woerden heeft langs een fietspad een nest van de Europese hoornaar verwijderd. De megawespen hadden meerdere hardlopers gestoken. Een medewerker nam een kijkje bij het nest…. Best scary! Bron: gemeente Woerden #hetkontakt pic.twitter.com/YM0Np5o74B — Floris Bakker (@BakkerFloris) August 30, 2023

The nest was brought to the attention of the municipality on Monday after several passersby were stung. On Tuesday, the municipality issued a warning on Facebook about the nest's location, which was along a bicycle path behind Cattenbroekerplas, between Harmelen and Woerden. This path is used by many schoolchildren, the municipality noted.

Initially, the municipality stated that they would not remove the nest due to the protected status of the European hornet and instead placed warning signs for bikers.

Later, the municipality reversed its decision and removed the nest, stating on Facebook, "The safety of our residents comes first."

"In general, hornets are not dangerous, but this particular nest was unusually aggressive and stinging people. Because of this abnormal behavior, it was decided to remove the nest,” a spokesperson for the municipality told RTV Utrecht.

According to the Dutch Pest & Wildlife Expertise Centre, hornets are normally less aggressive than common wasps. Unlike wasps, hornets rarely approach humans and are not attracted to sugary foods like soda. However, while they may be less aggressive, their stings can be more painful.

Three hikers in Belgium were taken to hospital Sunday after being attacked by European hornets, NOS reported. Police cordoned off the footpath where the group of hikers was attacked as quickly as possible to prevent new incidents.