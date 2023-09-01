From today, the former Hermitage Museum in Amsterdam is officially called the H’ART Museum. The Amsterdam institution changed its name to make it clear that there are no ties between it and the Hermitage in Saint Petersburg, with which the Amsterdam museum broke ties in March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Along with a new name change, the H’ART Museum also has several new partnerships with the British Museum, Center Pompidou, and Smithsonian American Art Museum (SAAM). Its first major exhibit will be a Kandinsky exhibition with Center Pompidou in mid-2024.

The announcement of the museum’s new name caused a minor conflict with the Belgian HART magazine. They reached a settlement in which the magazine agreed also to change its name.