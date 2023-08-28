Three Dutch travelers overpowered a drunk man who was harassing people on a Vueling flight from Alicante to Amsterdam last week. The plane made an emergency landing in Paris, France, where the intoxicated Spanish man was arrested. The Dutchmen also had to go to the police station for questioning, De Telegraaf reports.

Miranda Geurtsen, a passenger on board, told the newspaper that they had already noticed the man when boarding because he had a large bottle of Jagermeister with him. About 90 minutes in, he got into an argument with the stewardess. “A male steward took over the conversation with the man, but everyone felt the tension.”

According to Geurtsen, the seatbelt light was on at this time. “The Spanish traveler was very annoying and kept getting up, did not listen,” she said. “He harassed women. The man was clearly very drunk. In the end, he was allowed to go to the toilet, but only on condition that the door remained open.”

After the visit to the toilet, the man tried to open the emergency door despite the plane being at a high altitude. Three Dutch men knocked him to the ground and tied him up in the back row with a seat belt, Geurtsen said. “The staff seemed relieved to get help,” she said. “Everyone on the plane was shocked.”

After the emergency landing, the French police arrested the Spanish man. After about two hours of talking, the Dutchmen also got off the plane to give statements at a police station, Geurtsen said. Their families went with them.

The plane eventually landed at Schiphol Airport three hours late, where the tired passengers were met with empty luggage belts because the baggage handlers had already gone home, Geurtsen indicated. Days later, she was still waiting for her luggage.

A spokesperson for Vueling confirmed the incident and apologized for “the inconvenience caused by the traveler,” according to the Telegraaf. “We always prioritize the safety and well-being of all people on board. Therefore, we do not tolerate any behavior that could endanger our customers or our staff. That is precisely why the correct protocols were followed.”