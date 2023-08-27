Three parties in the Zuid-Holland municipalities have expressed their concerns to the provincial council about the construction of a new housing development near Rotterdam Airport. The Party for the Animals, the SP, and the D66 have submitted written questions to the council. They point out, among other things, that the advertising campaigns for the Wilderszijde residential area in the municipality of Lansingerland hardly mention that the houses will be located so close to the Rotterdam The Hague Airport.

"The province is responsible for the welfare of its residents," said Hanke Hoogerwerf, MEP of the Party for the Animals. "Transparent information for informed decisions is the least it can do, especially given the current overstretched situation in the housing market. Proximity to an airport and other infrastructure is a factor that should not be underestimated. We want to ensure that potential buyers can make decisions about their future home and well-being based on relevant and honest information."

The PvdD, SP, and D66 are "concerned" that the website promoting the new housing development lacks "essential information" about the proximity of the airport. "While nearby green spaces and parks are prominently displayed on the maps, the potential impact of the adjacent airport appears to be underestimated." The three parties are also asking the provincial council about the potential noise and pollution that residents of the new district could face.

A local action group, called “The Residents' Group against Aircraft Nuisance” (Bewonersgroep tegen Vliegtuigoverlast), has filed a complaint with the Advertising Code Committee because the airport is not mentioned on the municipality's website. The Lansingerland municipality said in a response that it is the responsibility of homebuyers to inform themselves about the area.