Two directors of commercial GP chain Co-Med responded to criticism of their company in an interview in the NRC. Omroep Brabant had previously reported that patients who called the emergency number received a voicemail. "However, this whole accessibility thing is exaggerated," the directors told the newspaper NRC on Friday. They argue that not only their company, but Dutch GPs in general are facing problems.

Guy Schulpen, 51, director and founder of Co-Med, told NRC on Friday that there is "more than just a commercial interest" behind the company. The Netherlands Health Authority (NZa) previously stated that it was "aware of the concerns that exist in connection with the operation of Co-Med" and was investigating the chain together with the Health and Youth Inspectorate (IGJ).

"Look, there have been complaints, but accessibility is a very complicated concept. What is the standard?", Schulpen said to the newspaper regarding the inspectorate's investigation. "Home health care, it's not just squeaking and creaking, it's collapsing in some cases. If that happens, it will mean the end of the gatekeeper function. That would be the bankruptcy of our system."

Schulpen points to the Enschede region in NRC, where practices are "full." "Meanwhile, GPs in the Enschede region are fighting with newcomers like us. They complain about competition, while thousands of people are waiting to be helped. There's no sense of urgency there."

The NRC reported that one practice in Reusel closed rather quickly after it was taken over by the commercial GP chain Co-Med. In addition, there have been complaints about poor accessibility at several other locations. In the Zwolle region, for example, Co-Med was kicked out of the local GP practice earlier this month after weekend shifts were not filled. As a result, other doctors had to work faster, the newspaper wrote.

Criticizing his company, Schulpen said, is like looking at "the leaky faucet in the backyard while the dikes are breaking elsewhere." The IGJ and NZa informed earlier this year that they were investigating GP chains such as Co-Med because of "the risk that the quality, accessibility, and accessibility of care" there could come under pressure.

Co-Med has acquired 30 practices nationwide since its founding in 2019, NRC reported. The company made a profit of 1.2 million euros on a turnover of 9.3 million.