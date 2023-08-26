Schiphol wants to build a factory on its own premises to clean soil contaminated with PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). The North Sea Canal Area Environment Agency has ruled that the airport does not have to prepare an environmental impact report for this, which causes concern among the SP Noord-Holland. GroenLinks in the municipality of Haarlemmermeer is very concerned about the non-degradable or hardly degradable substances that could be harmful to people’s health.



The airport wants to build a temporary cleaning facility on a site near the Zwanenburgbaan where PFAS-contaminated soil has been stored. Residents in Badhoevedorp and elsewhere are concerned about the possible spread of the chemicals, as the website Schipholwatch reported in May. Expected cargo traffic, noise pollution, as well as possible water contamination are also causing concern.



A lot of PFAS has been found on the grounds of Schiphol and the surrounding area. The airport opts for a cleaning method that, according to GroenLinks party chairman Peter Boerman in Haarlemmermeer, is controversial and would only have been used in a few pilot projects.



Heidi Bouhlel-Lascaris of SP Noord-Holland is concerned that the "washed" soil still contains too much PFAS because "it is already known that this method is not suitable for clay soil." She also said there is very little experience with "leaching" PFAS soil, which leaves heavily contaminated sludge. She asked the provincial government what measures are being taken to protect the health of local residents.



Schiphol stressed that the purification plant is a "closed system." "There can be no release of PFAS. So there are no health effects either. The water used in the plant is cleaned with filters," a spokesperson said. Of the soil that passes through the washing plant, 80 percent remains clean soil, according to the spokesperson. The remaining dirty sludge can be "safely disposed of by laws and regulations."



The airport is also having tests done to see if bricks can be fired from the sludge. "The heat breaks down the remaining PFAS compounds. Of course, we will only use this process if it is proven safe after this pilot phase."



The provincial executives said they would answer questions as soon as possible. On behalf of the Haarlemmermeer municipality, the environmental department said the issue of environmental impact assessment may be raised at a later stage of the permitting process.