A skunk escaped from a zoo on Monday morning and is on the run in Stiens, Fryslan. Otto probably escaped after someone left a door open, owner Robin Heida told Leeuwarder Courant. The ASAR foundation is looking for him.

A local called Heida on Monday morning after seeing the critter walking through their garden. “I immediately got dressed and into the car,” he told the newspaper. “His enclosure was open, and he thought: I’ll take my chance.”

Heida thinks Otto fled into a nearby meadow. “The grass and the plants were flattened. We followed that trail but kept circling around the meadow. I think Otto did the same.”

Despite the quick response, Otto is still at large. Heida asked the ASAR foundation for help, and they are currently searching for Otto with a heat lamp and sniffer dogs.

According to Heida, Otto is a fierce critter. “He is very fanatical about everything but also very loyal to his regular caregiver and his female.”

He hopes ASAR will find Otto soon. At least he’s not too worried about the skunk finding food. “They eat insects, frogs, fruit. Basically, anything they come across. They are real killers. He’s probably really enjoying himself.”