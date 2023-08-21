Ferriovie dello Stato Italiane (FS), Italy’s state-owned rail operator, is planning a high-speed train connection between Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, and eventually Berlin. The rail company already has detailed plans for a connection between Paris and Barcelona, Carlo Palasciano Villamagna, FS’s chief international officer, told the Financial Times.

Trenitalia, FS's train operating arm, is taking advantage of a change in European Union rules in June 2019, forcing countries to allow competition on their high-speed rail networks. The Dutch Cabinet recently decided that NS would lose its monopoly on international routes from the new concession, allowing other companies to offer train connections from the Netherlands to London, Brussels, Paris, Frankfurt, and Berlin from 2025.

“It is a very popular line,” Palasciano said about the Amsterdam-Brussels route. At the same time, FS is investigating a Paris-Barcelona route. “Why not also continue from Paris to the east side - so Brussels to Amsterdam?” The company could eventually also expand to Berlin, he said.

Eurostar/Thalys is currently the only company offering a high-speed connection on the route FS is eyeing. Though European Sleeper also offers overnight trains between Brussels, Amsterdam, and Berlin. And the company is working on an overnight train connecting Amsterdam and Barcelona.