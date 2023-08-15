The Central Disciplinary Court in Den Bosch banned a physiotherapist from ever practicing again because he molested and sexually assaulted a client on the massage table in 2021.

The medical disciplinary committee ruled to remove the man from the BIG register of recognized healthcare professionals in January. That is the most severe measure the disciplinary committee can take. The man appealed. The Central Disciplinary Court rejected his appeal on Monday.

The woman went to the physiotherapist in August 2021 with complaints in her shoulder, hip, and elbow. Instead of treating her shoulder, hip, and elbow, the physiotherapist touched her breasts, used a massager in her pubic area, and pulled down her pants and underwear before penetrating her vagina with his fingers. He also kissed and licked her, according to the ruling. All this happened without the woman’s consent.

The physiotherapist and the woman had known each other for about 30 years from a gym where they both worked. She had been visiting the physiotherapy practice since 2008, but that visit was the first time he treated her.

The woman filed a complaint with the practice owner the day after the attack. A week later, she, the practice owner, and the physiotherapist had a discussion. The man signed a statement acknowledging what he had done and that it was without the woman’s consent. He also apologized.

Later, the man denied the allegations, saying that nothing had happened between him and the woman and that he hadn’t read the statement properly before signing it. The disciplinary committee called that “completely implausible.” It also called the woman’s account of what happened “extremely sexual in nature and far-reachingly transgressive.” The woman said she still suffered from the event and had to undergo treatment for PTSS.