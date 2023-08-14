Several Dutch F-16 fighter jets were scrambled on Monday at 7:19 a.m. after two Russian bombers were spotted over Denmark. The Russian aircraft flew in the direction of the airspace that the Netherlands is responsible for monitoring in accordance with NATO military alliance.

The Danish Air Force intercepted the aircraft before the Russia bombers entered the airspace monitored by the Dutch military over the northern part of the North Sea. Initially, the Dutch military said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that one Russian bomber was involved. The ministry later clarified to say that two Tupolev Tu-95 Bear bombers were involved.

The Dutch fighter jets were dispatched and toured the airspace which the Netherlands monitors. As a result, they would have been able to quickly intercept a Russian plane if it had entered that area. "This does not happen often, but today's incident demonstrates the importance of rapid deployment," the military wrote in a press release.

Two armed F-16s are always on standby at Volkel Air Base in Noord-Brabant in case an aircraft flies into the Benelux airspace. This is handled in collaboration with the Belgium military. The countries take turns taking on the tasks for a number of months. It has been in the hands of the Netherlands since mid-April.

It happens with some regularity that Russian aircraft violate the airspace of a European country, or come close to it. At the beginning of this year, the Netherlands intercepted Russian aircraft several times when Dutch fighter jets were stationed in Poland to guard NATO airspace.