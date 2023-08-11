The police arrested a motorist on Thursday night for driving 212 kilometers per hour on the N247 between Amsterdam and Volendam - 132 km/h over the 80-speed limit, NH Nieuws reports.

A motorcycle cop checked the motorist’s speed with a laser gun after noticing the car speeding toward him. He pulled the man over, arrested him, and confiscated his car and his license.

According to NH Nieuws, serious accidents often happen on the N247. In March, an 18-year-old woman died when a delivery van hit her on her bicycle. Last month, a 48-year-old man from Zwaag died after two cars collided. And a day later, a motorcyclist was seriously hurt after he crashed into a car.