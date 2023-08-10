The number of STIs in the Netherlands is increasing, and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) is concerned. In the coming weeks, the RIVM and municipal health services GGDs will therefore be handing out over 40,000 condoms at festivals and during introduction weeks at higher education institutions, with the message: give love, not an STI. In 2022, STI diagnoses increased among young people in particular.

STIs are more often underestimated these days, thinks RIVM doctor Rosa Joosten. “People may think they’re not really at risk,” said Joosten. “One pill, and it’s done. But that is not always possible. And if you have it for too long, it can greatly impact your future. For example, it may make it more difficult to get pregnant.”

Gonorrhea cases increased significantly in the past year, just like in neighboring countries. The increase was especially visible among heterosexual youth. When men have gonorrhea, they sometimes experience painful urination or mucus or pus coming out of the penis. It is possible that women don’t notice an infection. The STI can cause inflammation.

The increase worries Joosten. “In the Netherlands, all gonorrhea cases can be treated with antibiotics so far. In England, there are a few cases where antibiotics did not work. When that happens, you really have your back against the wall.” She pointed out that the more often gonorrhea occurs, the greater the chance that we will also get an antibiotic-resistant variant.

“We, therefore, really advocate for preventing STIs at the RIVM,” stressed Joosten. “If you can protect yourself, do so.” That means: put on a condom. And if that goes wrong, get tested and inform your bed partners about the outcome, said Jooste.

The young target group is socially very active, said Joosten. And condom use among this group has been low for years. “Four out of ten young people never use a condom during a one-night stand.” Young people may see many barriers to using a condom, the doctor thinks. “Practically speaking, they should have one with them, and they should make it discussible. In addition, it can be taboo and difficult to indicate your boundaries.”

The RIVM, therefore, believes that young people should be better informed. Soa Aids Nederland has been arguing for a return of the Vrij Veilig campaigns, which were discontinued over ten years ago, for some time. Joost also hopes there will be more attention and funding for information about safe sex. “A behavioral change in condom use is really necessary.”