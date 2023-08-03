Feyenoord has finalized the signing of Japanese striker Ayase Ueda. The 24-year-old will join the reigning Eredivisie champions from Cercle Brugge in Belgium. According to reports, Feyenoord could be paying up to 10 million euros for Ueda, which would be a new record for the highest amount spent on a player by the Rotterdammers.

Ueda will be replacing Danilo, who has signed for Rangers in Scotland. Ueda scored 22 times in the Belgian league last season for Cercle Brugge, who finished eight in the regular season before finishing second in the Conference League play-off group behind Gent.

Despite the high fee, the expectation is that Ueda will be the second-choice striker behind Santiago Gimenez. The Mexican striker impressed last season, scoring 23 goals in 45 games for Arne Slot’s side as they won the Eredivisie for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Ueda has signed a five-year contract for Feyenoord but is unlikely to be involved in the Johan Cruijff Schaal match on Friday evening against PSV. This is the sixth player Feyenoord has signed this season after Calvin Stengs, Ramiz Zerrouki, Thomas Beelen, Thomas van den Belt, and Yankuba Minteh.