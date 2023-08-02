The Netherlands is currently "doing everything possible" to get Dutch citizens in Niger and want to leave on international evacuation flights, according to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On 26 July 2023, a coup took place in Niger.

Na de staatsgreep op 26 juli is de situatie in #Niger onveilig en onzeker. Op deze pagina vind je nieuws en updates van het ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken over de situatie ⤵️https://t.co/0rFHGTEYeT — Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken (@MinBZ) August 1, 2023

The ambassador in Niger, Paul Tholen, confirmed this, stating that the situation for these Dutch citizens is "insecure and frightening." “We support them, have close contact and prepare for all scenarios,” he said.

On Tuesday, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra declared that the Cabinet was "deeply concerned about the political and security situation in Niger." He added that the Netherlands was in close contact with France and other partners about evacuation options.

Het kabinet maakt zich ernstig zorgen over de politieke en veiligheidssituatie in Niger. Zojuist heb ik daarom de Kamer geïnformeerd over de ontwikkelingen en het in werking treden van de crisisstructuur. https://t.co/9N9Qba2fKL — Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) August 1, 2023

On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, two evacuation flights from Niger landed in Paris and Rome. No Dutch people were on these flights, but there were citizens from France, Niger, Belgium, Portugal, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Italy, America, Bulgaria, and Austria.