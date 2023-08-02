Seven climate activists were convicted of sedition on Wednesday. The court in The Hague sentenced five of them to 30 hours of community service and the other two to 60 hours of community service. The sentence is lower than the Public Prosecution Service (OM) had recommended.

These activists called on social media for other people to join the Extinction Rebellion protest blocking the A12 highway on January 28. That is dangerous and punishable, said the OM, charging them with sedition. Eight climate activists were put on trial. One was acquitted.

The municipality of The Hague also asked for compensation of 9,053.22 euros because two suspects had spray-painted texts on the tunnel wall. The court awarded the amount. Actor Sieger Sloot and the other suspects will pay part of this amount.

After the judge’s ruling, Extinction Rebellion immediately announced that it would appeal. “This ruling undermines the democratic rule of law,” said lawyer Willem Jebbink. The climate group still stands by its position that blocking a road for a peaceful demonstration is permissible according to the European Court of Human Rights.