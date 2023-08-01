Starting today, Utrecht has temporarily banned the use of hard drugs in public space. The city hopes to reduce the nuisance caused by users on the Lucasbowlerk. The ban will automatically expire after 18 months, RTV Utrecht reports.

According to the broadcaster, hard drug users at the bank on the Lucasbolwerk are causing increasing problems. In addition to general issues like litter, there have been assaults, stabbings, robberies, and begging at the terraces opposite the park.

In May, the city imposed a restraining order on people known to use in the park, and it had some effect. But concerns about a waterbed effect prompted the city to take further action.

In mid-June, the city council approved a proposal by Mayor Sharon Dijksma to ban the use of hard drugs in public spaces through an amendment to the General Local Bye-Law (APV). Several parties objected that the ban conflicts with the Netherlands’ liberal drug policy, which is why the ban will be temporary. The ban can also not be viewed separately from extra care for addicts, the mayor stressed. An emergency team will approach them and motivate them to use the De Stek user area near Central Station.

The municipality acknowledged that the precise effects of a drug ban are challenging to measure based on the experiences of other cities like Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Amersfoort, among others. “The ban on hard drug use has been in effect for several years, and the municipalities differ from each other when it comes to care policy. All the municipalities do indicate that such a ban helps them to combat excesses and nuisance from hard drug use,” the municipality said.

Opinions about the ban are divided. Local business owners are generally happy. Kris Besselse of cafe De Potdek has been struggling with aggressive behavior from users, he told RTV Utrecht. “There must be a place for everyone, and that must also be created, but it cannot be the case that the cafes and residents have to suffer so much from it.”

The GOLD Foundation, an advocate for people experiencing homelessness, thinks a ban on using hard drugs in public space is not a solution. Enforcement is a problem, as it could result in vulnerable addicts being treated like criminals, the foundation told the broadcaster. “They will hide but will continue to seek each other out. Then they will probably choose to use in someone from the group’s home. Which causes nuisance in the neighborhood, resulting in eviction. And therefore more homelessness.”