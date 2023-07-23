Legal disputes involving homeowners and solar panel suppliers or installers surged 91 percent in the first half of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, according to the semi-annual Legal Barometer of Achmea Rechtsbijstand, the Telegraaf reported on Friday. Issues include long delivery times, substandard installations, and dissatisfaction with solar panel efficiency.

Lennaert Steendam, a civil law specialist at Achmea Rechtsbijstand, noted an increase in complaints about prolonged waiting times due to staff and material shortages. “There are also many reports about negligence - for example, when contractors fail once a down payment has been made - or the quality of work provided,” he added.

Holland Solar, the industry association for solar energy, acknowledged the challenges in maintaining quality amidst rapid growth in demand and number of installers. "The demand for solar panels has risen sharply in recent years, and the number of installers has also grown enormously. It is a huge challenge to train enough qualified installers in time,” a spokesperson explained. Holland Solar advises consumers to hire licensed installers.

Legal disputes are not limited to solar panels. Across the board, the number of legal help requests went up to over 60,000 over the first six months of 2023, up 3 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to the Legal Barometer.

Work-related disputes increased by 9 percent in the first half of 2023, driven by high job market tension and work pressure. According to Ilona Renet, a labor law specialist at Achmea Rechtsbijstand, employees are becoming more vocal about sick leave, reintegration, and employment terms and conditions, resulting in a visible uptick in labor disputes. "Employees are becoming more assertive and expressing their opinions more often," she said.