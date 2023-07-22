Political parties are desperately looking for volunteers, new members, funds, and ideas to campaign for a new Tweede Kamer. Several parties have formed or are in the process of forming committees to select candidates for MPs and draw up the election program. This is evident from a tour of the ANP.

Many party funds are significantly or even almost empty after the campaign for the provincial council in March this year. The next elections should be held for the European Parliament in 2024, but because of the fall of the Cabinet, the early parliamentary elections are not until November 22. Furthermore, the Tweede Kameri s in recess, but parties can't afford to wait until September.

In a video posted on Twitter, BBB chairwoman Caroline van der Plas asked people to support the party's campaign with a donation. "I don't like begging at all, but I will do it," she said. The BBB won the state elections handily, coming from nowhere to enter the Senate with 16 seats. The party is now the largest parliamentary group there. The BBB currently has one seat in the Tweede Kamer but is well ahead in several polls.

GroenLinks and Volt are also asking for donations for their campaigns. "We are on the eve of an unprecedented campaign. And for that, we could use everything and everyone," wrote the campaign manager of GroenLinks.

The PvdA is calling on parliamentary candidates via Twitter to apply for a place on the joint list with GroenLinks. Volt and JA21 are also recruiting potential MPs via Twitter. Those who are convinced that JA21 can "make the Netherlands freer, safer and more prosperous" and fully support JA21's party program and ideas can apply until August 4.

Candidates for the CDA can apply until July 30, and those for D66 until August 9. In addition, the VVD is calling on everyone to contribute ideas to "make the Netherlands even freer, safer, and more prosperous." These ideas will be taken into account when the election program is drawn up. Until August 30, parliamentary candidates can apply to the Liberals. Partij voor de Dieren members have until Aug. 7 to apply.

Groep Van Haga, a split from the VVD, will participate in the elections under the name Belang van Nederland (BVNL). Party chairman Wybren van Haga now has three seats in the Tweede Kamer but hopes for at least five seats.