The German police have asked Stichting AAP to shelter the lioness that is currently believed to be wandering loose around Berlin. If the animal is caught alive, it will go to a Spanish location of the Dutch organization, spokesperson Peter de Haan of Stichting AAP told NU.nl.

The police in Berlin have been searching for the lioness with hundreds of cops, helicopters, and drones since Thursday morning.“We are on standby for when the lioness is caught,” De Haan said. “There are not many organizations and facilities in Europe that have the possibilities and resources to just take in a lion.” The foundation has locations in various countries, and the one in Spain currently has room to take in the lion.

The animal in question is likely someone’s “pet,” and that creates extra challenges than with a lion that escaped from a zoo, De Haan said. “A privately owned lion must first be quarantined. She must be examined. Is she sick? Does she have the correct vaccinations? That information is usually known about animals in a zoo.” Stichting AAP has specialized veterinarians that can perform such examinations on staff.

Most European countries, including the Netherlands and Belgium, have strict laws banning individuals from keeping predators. “In Germany, almost nothing is regulated at a national level,” De Haan said. “You are not allowed to take wild animals from the wild and into your home, and birds of prey and invasive exotics are prohibited. But otherwise, it is regulated by the state.”

Berlin forbids the keeping of lions. But in Brandenburg, the state that surrounds Berlin, people can legally keep lions. “It’s crazy,” De Haan said. “But it is allowed.”