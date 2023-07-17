Authorities in the United States recovered the body of Sina Maleki, a 39-year-old Dutch citizen who drowned in the New Melones Lake in California while boating with friends on June 14. His body was recovered last week Monday, and the police confirmed his identity on Friday.

According to his sister Atena, Sina was in California visiting friends for their wedding. “He was so happy to be there,” she wrote on a fundraiser page set up to help pay for the private companies who searched for his body and to cover his funeral costs. The boating trip was part of the celebrations.

“It started out as a happy and joyful day filled with swimming, barbecuing, laughing, and enjoying the beauty of nature. However, the day ended in tragedy with Sina suddenly drowning during the final swim stop,” Atena wrote. His friends tried to save him, but he disappeared underwater.

The emergency services dispatched search crews immediately after Sina was reported missing, but they couldn’t locate him. After that, private diving teams joined the search for the Dutch citizen’s body using specialized sonar and other equipment.

The Calaveras County Sherrif’s Office reported that Sina’s body was recovered on Monday, July 10, almost a month after his disappearance.

“Our family and all those who loved Sina are completely heartbroken and devasted by this sudden and tragic loss,” Atena said.

Friends describe Sina as the “sweetest person” with a big heart who loved to dance. “He was so full of energy, always there with a broad smile and contagious laughter. He was always there when people needed him,” Imadur Rahman said about Sina on Facebook.

“Sina had a heart that spoke to the needing soul and an electric floor feel drawing people closer,” Samantha Savi said. “Thank you for the time spent talking and dancing.”

“Sina gave the best hugs and brought the best vibes,” Pronto Rauls said. “He was a friend to all of us. He will be incredibly missed.”