The counter of the fundraising campaign for the Diaconaal Centrum De Bakkerij, a facility run jointly by churches in Leiden, where a fatal stabbing took place on Friday, reached over 2,100 euros on Sunday morning. That is more than double the target amount. With the proceeds, the church center wants to compensate for the "considerable material damage" to the premises.

A man has been arrested following the stabbing incident. However, the police could not confirm on Saturday whether he is actually suspected of the stabbing. According to the church center, the man who stabbed is a client of one of the organizations in the building "who saw no other way out than this".

The stabbing occurred Friday morning at De Bakkerij, a center for church assistance and services on the Oude Rijn in the city center. A 66-year-old man from Leiden died of his injuries at the scene. The two other victims were injured, one of them seriously. The church center houses several organizations, including the refugee assistance organization Vluchtelingenwerk, for which one of the victims worked. According to a spokesperson, this person is doing well under the circumstances. De Bakkerij announced that the two injured people will be able to leave the hospital soon.

On Sunday evening, a moment of silence will be held at the Hooglandse Kerk and all residents of the city are welcome to attend.