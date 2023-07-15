The person who stabbed three people in a building in Leiden on Friday is a client of one of the organizations on the premises of the Diaconaal Centrum De Bakkerij, a facility run jointly by churches, it was stated on the organization’s website. However, it is not clear at which organization the person was a client.

A police spokesperson called the message on De Bakkerij's website "premature" and said it had not been coordinated with the police. The spokesperson declined to comment when asked if the man arrested in connection with the stabbing was a client of one of the organizations.

The stabbing occurred Friday morning at De Bakkerij, a center for church assistance and services on the Oude Rijn in the city center. A 66-year-old man from Leiden died of his injuries at the scene. The two other victims were injured, one of them seriously. The church center houses several organizations, including the refugee assistance organization Vluchtelingenwerk, for which one of the victims worked. According to a spokesperson, this person is doing well under the circumstances. De Bakkerij announced that the two injured people will be able to leave the hospital soon.

The police arrested a person in Leiden on Friday afternoon. Whether this person is the alleged perpetrator, the police could not yet say but stated that the arrest was "related" to the stabbing. The Police were still investigating Friday evening "to determine if this is the suspect we are looking for," a spokesperson said.

On the church center’s website, it was stated that there will be two gatherings in the coming days: a private aftercare meeting for those directly affected and the center's volunteers and staff, and a silent assembly at the Hooglandse Kerk on Sunday evening, which all residents of the city can attend. Furthermore, the center will be closed for a few days in the coming week.