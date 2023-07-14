Three people got seriously hurt in a stabbing in Leiden on Friday morning, according to the police. The suspect fled the scene and is at large. The victims are an employee and two volunteers of the Diaconal Center De Bakkerij, where the stabbing happened, according to Omroep West.

The stabbing happened around 9:30 a.m. on Oude Rijn in the city center, the Den Haag police said on Twitter. Records show the first report to the emergency service happening at 9:38 a.m. Two helicopters with trauma teams and several ambulances responded to the scene. Witnesses say two police helicopters were also circling the area.

Exactly what happened is unclear. According to a report on the citizens’ notification system Burgernet, the police were looking for a dark-skinned man with short hair and a beard. He wore a blue sweater and dark trousers and had a head wound. The authorities urged anyone who spots the man to call the police immediately and not to approach him themselves.

The incident happened at Diaconal Center De Bakkerij. It is a joint project by the Roman and Catholic Churches to provide assistance to Leiden residents. They specialize in helping refugees, homeless people, displaced people, people at risk of becoming isolated from society, and those falling into urgent financial trouble, according to their website.

Diaconal Center De Bakkerij chairman Bert Verweij told Omroep West that the victims are not doing well. "The reports are not good," he said.