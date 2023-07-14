Shared scooter companies GO Sharing, Felyx and Check received more than 36,000 reports of nuisance caused by their shared scooters last year. This specifically concerns where the electric two-wheelers were parked, said consultancy and engineering firm Movares, which conducted research into the shared scooter sector. This means that one in 510 journeys was disruptive, out of a total of more than 18.5 million journeys.

Movares said it expects that the actual number of nuisance reports will probably be higher, because not all reports are sent to the scooter sharing companies. The consultancy firm has collected data from the three companies, which instructed Movares to "form an objective overview of their services."

The data also showed that the companies together serve almost 800,000 active customers. Movares noted that some customers use the services of two or more shared scooter companies, meaning they may have been counted twice by researchers. An estimated 31 percent of customers are clients of all three companies. Collectively, users covered almost 65 million kilometers in 2022.

Most journeys take place in the municipalities where customers themselves live, specifically 71 percent. In August 2022, GO Sharing, Felyx and Check were active in more than 115 municipalities. Movares concluded that most journeys took place in large municipalities with a population of 100,000 or more.

The number of shared scooters has increased considerably in recent years. At the start of 2022, there were about 10,000 driving on Dutch roads; A year later there were more than 13,000. At the end of last year, the Tweede Kamer noted that municipalities are "struggling" with the arrival and nuisance of scooters.

The lower house of parliament then asked the Cabinet to come up with an enforcement framework, to give municipalities a base from which they can act. The tightening of laws and regulations was also considered.