Amsterdam is “looking with interest” at plans in Paris to charge higher parking fees for larger and heavier cars. The French city feels that SUVs are taking up too much space, and Amsterdam faces similar problems. “Public space is scarce, and it is not a bad idea to ask for a larger contribution for cars that take up more space,” Amsterdam’s traffic alderman Melanie van der Horst told NRC.

Paris is launching its fight against “car obesity” with higher tariffs that should take effect in January 2024. The city hopes to “stop the rampant growth in the weight and size of cars.” The number of SUVs in Paris increased by 60 percent in four years, which is ridiculous, said mayor Christophe Najdovski. “There are no muddy tracks or mountain roads here. An SUV is completely useless in the city.”

Amsterdam does not yet have concrete plans to follow suit. “But we will investigate whether this could also be done in Amsterdam,” Van der Horst said. She’s thinking about more expensive parking permits for cars above a certain size.

The Dutch capital is planning to scrap at least 10,000 parking spaces before 2025 as part of its goal to make the city more sustainable and liveable. So the already limited space for cars will become considerably more scarce.