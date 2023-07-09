A sheep farmer in Wapse, Drenthe, was attacked by a wolf on Sunday morning. The animal was later shot by the police. The sheep farmer was taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries is still unclear.

A spokesperson said that around 7 a.m., a report came in of a wolf on a site on Ten Have Street in Wapse. According to Nu.nl, the sheep farmer caught the wolf attacking his sheep between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday. As a result, the worried sheep farmer rushed out to the field to chase the wolf away, whereupon the wolf attacked him and allegedly bit him.

The mayor of Westerveld, which Wapse falls under, then decided that the wolf should be shot. According to recent reports, this is the first time a wolf has attacked a human since the animal returned to the Netherlands.