Opinions among the Dutch are divided regarding Mark Rutte's future and the formation of a new Cabinet. Almost three-quarters (72 percent) of respondents of the EenVandaag opinion panel say that Rutte should not return in a new Cabinet. One in five respondents (22 percent), mainly VVD voters, find a return of the outgoing prime minister acceptable. However, Two-thirds (65 percent) of VVD voters want to keep open the possibility of a Rutte V Cabinet, EenVandaag reported on Saturday.

The poll shows that six out of ten voters (62 percent) think it is good that the Cabinet has fallen due to failed asylum agreements. Most VVD voters (60 percent) and CDA voters (65 percent) support the resignation. “Inevitable and necessary,” one panelist summarizes. Another writes that "They only played political games for their own gain," EenVandaag reported.

Christian Union voters, however, are split. Half of them (52 percent) think it is a good idea that the Cabinet pulled the plug and are glad that their party stuck to the principles on family reunification. In contrast, 40 percent of CU voters think it is a bad thing. They would have liked to give the Cabinet another chance out of national interest.

The representative poll involved 17,825 members of the EenVandaag opinion panel. The poll was conducted on Friday evening as well as on Saturday. Only 15 percent of respondents thought the Cabinet had done a good job. The ministerial team scored an unsatisfactory final grade of 3.6.