Hugo de Jonge, Minister of Housing and Spatial Planning, called the fall of the Rutte IV Cabinet "very disappointing" and "unnecessary." On Friday evening, outgoing Prime Minister Rutte had offered the resignation of his Cabinet after failed talks on migration. In response, Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag called it "very regrettable" that the differences between the parties turned out to be too great.

Karien van Gennip, Minister of Social Affairs and Employment, is confident that the big issues can nevertheless be addressed "from a polder perspective and with future generations in mind," she wrote on Twitter in a response to the Cabinet's fall.

Both De Jonge (CDA) and Kaag (D66) said they want to stay involved after they leave office. For De Jonge, this involves "more affordable housing and a fair distribution of land." Kaag wants to "remain fully committed to the Netherlands in the coming period," she wrote on Twitter. Ministers Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy) and Dilan Yesilgöz (Justice and Security) said the same.

Mijn reactie op de val van het kabinet. pic.twitter.com/pYiG1YupJL — Sigrid Kaag (@SigridKaag) July 7, 2023

Van Gennip (CDA) stated that the agreed labor market reform measures remain "urgently needed." "SZW officials have done an incredible amount of work in the last 1,5 years. From the labor market to childcare, from purchasing power to integration, and, of course, combating the abuse of labor migration. I have great appreciation for that."

En tot slot: er is de afgelopen 1,5 jaar ongelofelijk veel werk verzet door de ambtenaren op SZW. Van arbeidsmarkt tot kinderopvang, van koopkracht tot inburgering en natuurlijk de aanpak van misstanden bij arbeidsmigratie. Daar heb ik grote waardering voor🙏 (4/4) — Karien van Gennip (@karienvangennip) July 8, 2023

Also Climate and Energy Minister Jetten called it "honorable" to be climate minister on behalf of D66. "I am proud of the ambitious climate policies we have put in place. The climate cannot wait." Yesilgöz (VVD) said that she has worked "every day with heart and soul" over the past 18 months to make the Netherlands safer. Kaag stated she looks back with pride on what has been achieved. According to De Jonge, public housing and spatial planning are back on track. "This has been achieved," he said in a statement.

Het was eervol om namens D66 minister voor Klimaat en Energie te zijn. Ik ben trots op het ambitieuze klimaatbeleid dat we hebben ingezet.



Het klimaat kan niet wachten. Ik zal me ook demissionair keihard blijven inzetten om Nederland te voorzien van nieuwe energie. — Rob Jetten (@RobJetten) July 7, 2023

Defense State Secretary Christophe van der Maat (VVD) wrote on Twitter that he would continue to work unabated to strengthen the armed forces during his term. "And we will continue to support them, also for our security," he said.

However, the fall of the government has created additional "and unwanted" uncertainties for the provinces in the Netherlands, Interprovinciaal Overleg (IPO), the umbrella organization of the 12 provinces, reported. "We are facing major societal challenges, such as the housing issue, the conversion of rural areas, and the energy transition. While these tasks require clear decisions and determination, we are now entering a period of increasing uncertainty."

The provinces affirmed that they are fully committed to making progress on these important issues. The outgoing Cabinet and members of parliament are urged to continue to act "in the interest of the Netherlands and its people."

“The country cannot afford to stand still. The major social challenges in the Netherlands require decisiveness. The provinces take responsibility and are doing everything they can to successfully tackle the transition in rural areas and the housing construction task. Sitting still is not an option," said Jaap Smit, chairman of the joint provinces in a statement.

The provinces have been working on their draft Provincial Rural Program (PPLG) over the past period, which had to be submitted by July 1. In it, the provinces describe their action plan to begin meeting national requirements related to nature, nitrogen, climate, and water. These concepts are to be evaluated by the central government and the Ecology Agency in the coming months.