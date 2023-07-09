The broken glass from the shattered monument to deceased cancer patients in Dronten was largely removed on Friday. According to a spokeswoman for the KWF cancer fund, "hard work" was done to remove the broken glass.

"It was a nice and quiet moment," the spokeswoman said about the cleanup, which was closed to the public. Survivors and Dronten Mayor Jean Paul Gebben were also present during the cleanup. "We have come a long way," the spokeswoman shared. According to her, this is "a starting point for a new beginning."

The monument, which consisted of 67 glass panels with the names of the deceased, was probably destroyed with a hammer on the night of June 18. Two panels were spared. Recently, relatives were given the opportunity to visit the site of the incident at the Koningin Wilhelminabos and search for broken glass bearing the name of their loved one.

KWF received many shocked reactions after the destruction of the monument. But also reactions of dejection and solidarity stated the spokeswoman. The memorial will be restored as much as possible to its original state, including the names of the deceased. "It needs to live up to what it was," she said. A fundraising campaign to restore the monument has already raised more than 200,000 euros. According to KWF director Carla van Gils, the money raised is "An incredible achievement for which we are extremely grateful,” Nieuws.nl reported.

However, it is still unclear what happened that night. So far, no one has been arrested for the destruction of the glass panel monument.