The Dutch Cabin Crew Association (VNC) fears "significant negative consequences for employment" now that the government’s plans to shrink Schiphol Airport have been approved. The union, which represents stewards and stewardesses among others, said this in response to the appeal ruling to reduce the number of flights at the airport, which was made public on Friday.

Ultimately, Schiphol's shrinkage could cost more than 13,000 jobs, according to investigations commissioned last month by unions working at the airport. The impact will largely occur immediately after the forced shrinkage, researchers at SEO Economic Research argued. As a result, unions feared mass layoffs. Between 1,400 and 5,400 people could become long-term unemployed.

The VNC is also upset that reducing flights is unlikely to result in significant environmental benefits, according to the union. "When you start reducing flights from Schiphol, you create what is known as the waterbed effect: you move aircraft movements abroad and with them our jobs. Schiphol is an important international hub and reducing our flights will lead us to move to airports with less stringent environmental regulations."