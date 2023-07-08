Residents living near Schiphol will not approve a new Cabinet proposal to reduce the number of flights at the airport. This is necessary because the Amsterdam Court of Appeal confirmed on Friday that the residents' vote is crucial to achieving the temporary regulation of a maximum of 460,000 flights.

The Cabinet had previously presented a proposal for the regulation of a maximum of 460,000 flights for next year, but the Schiphol Municipality Council (MRS) could not fully agree. The council, on behalf of residents, said it can "live with" an interim step of 460,000 flights in the 2023/24 trial year, but is opposed to relaxing noise regulations.

MRS chairman Eddy van Hijum said he does not expect a new proposal from the Cabinet. But he assumes there will be one because, for example, it's already been determined that the number of flights won't be restricted until next spring. Originally, that would have been the case earlier. Van Hijum wants to consult with residents' representatives first and wait for the new Cabinet plan. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management has expressed its intention to submit a plan as soon as possible.

On behalf of the residents, the Right to Protection against Aircraft Nuisance Foundation (RBV) is "very pleased" with Friday's appeal ruling. It showed that Schiphol will be allowed to shrink next year after all. RBV sided with the state in the case, which had initially ruled in favor of the airlines in summary proceedings that the government should not allow Schiphol to shrink.

"This is the best result we could get," RBV attorney Channa Samkalden announced. "The judgment really recognizes the position of the residents. The court says that the current situation is illegal. It makes us look twice at the abuses of the past years, but that's also the reason we filed a case against the state."

In general, the case is still ongoing. In it, residents are demanding that the government around Schiphol comply with World Health Organization noise standards.