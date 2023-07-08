The elections for the new Tweede Kamer cannot be held until mid-November at the earliest, the Electoral Council announced on Friday after the fall of the Cabinet. Preparations for the upcoming polls take time. For instance, new parties must be given the opportunity to register. In addition, parties need time to draw up lists of candidates, and municipalities must set up polling stations.

According to Wim Kuijken, chairman of the Electoral Council, it must also be taken into account that municipalities held a double election just four months ago. "Given the enormous effort that municipalities and election officials have put into the provincial council and water council elections on March 15, 2023, a responsible preparation period for the organization of the election deserves special attention when deciding on the election date for the Tweede Kamer," Kuijken said.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte will soon visit King Willem-Alexander to offer him the resignation of the Cabinet. The king will then dissolve the Tweede Kamer. This decision will also set the date for new elections. "Between the fall of the Cabinet and the signing of the decree of dissolution, a certain amount of time can pass" so that the elections can be prepared responsibly, the Electoral Council explained.



According to the Electoral Council, Article 64 of the Constitution stipulates that the new Tweede Kamer must meet within three months of the dissolution decision. The entire electoral procedure, including registration of new party names, nomination of candidates, voting, determination of results, and verification of credentials, must be completed within this period.

Furthermore, the dissolution decree determines the day of nomination of candidates. According to the Elections Act, the day of nomination must take place within 40 days from the date of the dissolution decree. 44 days after the day of nomination of candidates, the election is held.