In the province of Utrecht, a coalition agreement was reached between GroenLinks, VVD, D66, CDA, and PvdA. The agreement is called 'Getting started for Utrecht" With this agreement, the five parties express their commitment to a sustainable, healthy, green, and entrepreneurial province of Utrecht, where present and future generations can live happily."

The agreement and the intended deputies will be presented on July 5 at Groeneveld Castle in Baarn. The issues included in the coalition agreement will also be explained there.

The new coalition will account for 25 of the 49 seats. The BBB and GroenLinks had previously tried to form a coalition, but those talks broke down over the energy transition, among other issues. Both parties have seven seats each and are the two largest parties in the Utrecht states.

After the failed formation with the BBB, the VVD and GroenLinks took the initiative. As a result, D66, CDA, and PvdA were designated as coalition partners. However, the actual plan to include a sixth party in the coalition to secure a larger majority failed due to blockades by the respective parties, de Volkskrant reported.