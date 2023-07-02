One in three Dutch people is planning a more frugal summer vacation this year in response to inflation, according to a survey conducted by the Dutch travelers organization ANWB. This was reported by AD on Friday. The survey, representative of the Dutch population, gathered responses from a thousand participants. It revealed that two out of three Dutch people plan to go on vacation during the summer school holiday period.

However, the impact of inflation is clear in their holiday planning. Nearly one in three respondents opted for cheaper destinations this year to save money. A quarter of the respondents plan to cut back on dining out, and limit the number of outings they undertake during their vacation.

The survey also highlighted that the price surge is a reason for skipping vacation this year for one in five Dutch people. On the other hand, 39 percent of respondents stated that inflation did not influence their vacation plans.

"People are looking for cheaper alternatives. Those who typically stay in hotels, for example, are now opting for camping," explained Sanne Over from ANWB. According to her, the summer holiday is the last thing people are willing to give up, which is why they are still saving for it. “People are more likely to cut back on other vacations during the year,” she believes.

Petra Kok of travel provider TUI noted that vacations have become more expensive this year. "The price of kerosene has increased, so if you're booking a flight vacation, you will notice.” Additionally, hotel rates have also gone up in price, she explained.

In May, De Telegraaf reported that a vacation is on average 13 percent more expensive than last year. This year a summer vacation costs about 2,200 euros on average, compared to 1,950 last year. An increase of about 13 percent. Flight tickets, in particular, have jumped in price. It also costs more to rent a caravan and go to a campsite. According to the ANWB, a place on a campsite is 5 to 7 percent more expensive this year.