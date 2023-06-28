The Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) is the top university in the Netherlands, knocking the University of Amsterdam (UvA) off its throne in the QS World University Rankings 2024. TU Delft came in 47th place in the world ranking with an overall score of 76.2. UvA ranked 53rd with 73.4.

According to QS, TU Delft excels in several STEM subjects, including civil and structural engineering, environmental studies, and architecture.TU Delft scored excellently for having an equal number of domestic and international staff, for its international research network, and for sustainability. It is also very welcoming to international students and scores well on citations per faculty. Its worst score by far was on its faculty-student ratio.

The University of Amsterdam also scored well on its citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international research network. But less well on sustainability and employer reputation. Its faculty-student ratio was also its worst score by far.

Utrecht University, Eindhoven University of Technology, and Leiden University completed the top 5 universities in the Netherlands.

TU Delft and UvA rounded out the top 15 universities in Europe. The five highest-ranking institutions in Europe include the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford, Imperial College London, ETH Zurich, and UCL in London.

Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology pipped Cambridge and Oxford. That was followed by Harvard and Stanford to round out the top five worldwide. The sixth spot was held by Imperial College, with ETH Zurich, the National University of Singapore, UCL, and the University of California-Berkeley wrapping up the top ten.

Dutch universities on QS World University Rankings 2024 (ranking in brackets)