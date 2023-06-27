Many Ukrainian teenagers are struggling with Dutch education, Trouw reports based on a survey of the international transition classes for Ukrainian secondary school children. Almost all classes said that at least some students have difficulty getting motivated, especially when it comes to learning the Dutch language.

The lack of motivation showed itself in various ways. Teachers report behavioral problems in the classroom, students ignoring the teacher, or conflict between students. Absenteeism is also high, with some transition classes missing a third of their students on any given day.

The idea of an international transition class is to give kids new to the country about two years of education, focusing intently on Dutch language lessons, so that they can transition to regular Dutch education.

The lack of motivation in the Ukrainian transition classes is easy to explain, researcher Eva Klooster, who surveyed the classes, told Trouw. “Many Ukrainians would like nothing more than to return home soon,” she said. Kids from countries like Syria and Eritrea come to the Netherlands to build a life so they have a reason to learn the language. Many Ukrainians intend to go home, so they see little point. “You notice that it hasn’t really sunk in yet. It is too early for many young people to think about a new life.”

Klooster found that young people who came to the Netherlands immediately after the outbreak of the war often have an easier time learning in the transition classes. They’ve had time to get used to life in the Netherlands. And some sustained less trauma than teenagers who experienced more of the war.

The type of education kids followed in Ukraine also plays a role, she said. Teenagers who received theoretical education or private education in Ukraine transition relatively easily. While young people who follow practical training tend to have more trouble.