The public works department Rijkswaterstaat is investigating six possible solutions for the continuous silt problems in the fairway from Holwert to Ameland. The solutions are part of two central interventions the department is also investigating: moving the ferry dam in Holwert so the ferries can sail a different route or optimizing the current ferry connection. Rijkswaterstaat hopes to advise Minister Mark Harbers of Infrastructure and Water Management this summer.

Shipping company Wagenborg Passagiersdiensten will drastically limit the number of ferries sailing to and from Ameland from Tuesday. According to the company, the channel has become so narrow that it is no longer safe for ferries to pass each other.

People on Ameland have fiercely protested against this intervention because the ferry is their only travel option to and from the mainland. The limited number of ferries will also severely impact tourism. But the Cabinet understands the shipping company’s concerns and allowed the restriction on Friday, pending the results of the current investigations.

Rjkswaterstaat dredges thei fairway every day. According to the department, that is bad for nature in the Wadden and very expensive. Rijkswaterstaat has, therefore, already investigated what an adjustment of the ferry service will mean for the area's ecology, among other things. Changes to the ferry service will affect how many people, cars, and freight can be transported to Ameland in the future.

Rijkswaterstaat will now further develop its six possible solutions, including reactions from those involved. It will hold information evenings on the matter next week Tuesday and Wednesday.