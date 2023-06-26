A total of 155 anti-Semitic incidents were reported last year to CIDI, an association working on behalf of Jewish rights. That is less than in 2021 and 2019, when more than 180 incidents were reported, but more than in 2020 and 2018. In both years there were 135 anti-Semitic incidents, the group said on Monday.

According to the CIDI, there were more reports of anti-Semitism in the sports world last year, especially in football. During the World Cup in Qatar, for example, various incidents took place, and the Jewish sports club Maccabi from Amstelveen was also regularly treated in an anti-Semitic manner by opponents.

In addition, the number of reports of anti-Semitic graffiti and vandalism increased. One plaque commemorating the deportation of Jewish children was vandalized, and swastikas were drawn at a synagogue.

CIDI advocates wants social media companies to act accordingly when such cases arise online, and has also called for faster handling of criminal cases and more accurate registration of anti-Semitic incidents by the police.

CIDI further reports that the incidents were spread across the country and occurred throughout the year. "Looking at the general trend of recent years, we can conclude that the number of reports of anti-Semitism has increased in waves compared to a decade ago," the CIDI said.

Incidents on social media are not included in the study. But anti-Semitism is a "persistent phenomenon there," says CIDI. "On platforms such as Twitter, TikTok and Telegram, anti-Semitic comments are posted, liked and shared at a rapid pace. In most cases, these messages simply remain, even after notifications to moderators and/or web hosts."